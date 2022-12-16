Carret Asset Management LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,985 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $3,411,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 53.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $165.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.42. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $234.90.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 52.30% and a net margin of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

