Carret Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 95.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 23.4% during the first quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $835.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $893.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $847.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.51 and a beta of 1.53. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $600.68 and a 1-year high of $1,365.97.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

