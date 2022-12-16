Carret Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 18,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 88.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 69,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 32,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 202,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $86.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $228.30 billion, a PE ratio of 215.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $138.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.42.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

