Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 360 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Carret Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 4,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,295,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $134.24 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $155.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.24.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

