Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) CEO Paulo A. Pena Buys 17,000 Shares of Stock

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) CEO Paulo A. Pena acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $24,820.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,881.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $443.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.29 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 29.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

