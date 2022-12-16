Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CITE. State Street Corp bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the second quarter worth $133,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth $191,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth $200,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Cartica Acquisition alerts:

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CITE remained flat at $10.30 during trading on Thursday. 24,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,446. Cartica Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.