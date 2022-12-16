Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Down 35.6% in November

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the November 15th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Carver Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CARV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.18. 15,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,271. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARV. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 171.4% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Carver Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Carver Bancorp

CARV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

