Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.29.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CASY stock opened at $241.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $241,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

