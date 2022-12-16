CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Update

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the November 15th total of 90,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ CASI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 69,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,740. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $24.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. 36.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
Featured Stories
