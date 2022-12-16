CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Update

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,400 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the November 15th total of 90,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ CASI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 69,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,740. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $24.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. 36.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

