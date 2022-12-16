Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Down 7.3%

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) were down 7.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.58 and last traded at $15.61. Approximately 57,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,973,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPRX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.80 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 28.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $1,222,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 573,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,767,526.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $1,222,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 573,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,767,526.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,002,703 shares of company stock valued at $15,581,756. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.