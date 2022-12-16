Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $40,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.24 and a 200-day moving average of $198.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.