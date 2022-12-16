Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 1,425 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 7.2% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $84.46 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $116.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.67.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.