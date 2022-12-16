Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 2,626 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 2.3% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $6,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $44.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.80. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

