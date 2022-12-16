Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Has $164,000 Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 209,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.60. 2,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,068. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $110.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.91.

