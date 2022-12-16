CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.15 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0903 or 0.00000531 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $72.78 million and $8.15 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00014170 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00042439 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005870 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00020106 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00231241 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09300519 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $7,386,515.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

