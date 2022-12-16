CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 3.1% Lower This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 15th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0932 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $75.06 million and $14.91 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

