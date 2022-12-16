CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0896 on Top Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0896 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $72.17 million and approximately $6.46 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00015026 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036764 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005932 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00020373 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00230492 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000100 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09300519 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $7,386,515.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars.

