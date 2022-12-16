Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the November 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cemtrex Trading Down 17.6 %

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The company had a trading volume of 73,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,173. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.26.

(Get Rating)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

