Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.65-$5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.70 billion-$144.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.56 billion. Centene also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.25-$6.40 EPS.

Centene Stock Up 0.6 %

Centene stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.78. The stock had a trading volume of 55,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,518. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.12. Centene has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Centene’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Centene will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centene

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 47.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Centene by 36.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 310.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 328,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,581,000 after acquiring an additional 248,708 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 8.1% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 661,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,487,000 after acquiring an additional 49,310 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

