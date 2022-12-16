Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $29.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00.

CAKE has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut Cheesecake Factory from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $33.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.31). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

