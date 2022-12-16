Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Short Interest Update

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,150,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the November 15th total of 18,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Chevron Trading Down 1.7 %

CVX stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.14. 40,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,651,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron has a 52-week low of $110.73 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 600.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after buying an additional 4,960,475 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 106.3% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1,886.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,346,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

