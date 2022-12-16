Chiliz Price Hits $0.14 (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000796 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a market cap of $831.44 million and $208.97 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Chiliz has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $890.56 or 0.05232495 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00491273 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,954.15 or 0.29108142 BTC.

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,137,378,353 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

