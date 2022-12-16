China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the November 15th total of 81,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of China Automotive Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Automotive Systems stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of China Automotive Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAAS traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,561. The firm has a market cap of $200.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.24. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $8.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

China Automotive Systems ( NASDAQ:CAAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.56 million. China Automotive Systems had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Automotive Systems will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Greenridge Global lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

