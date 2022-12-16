China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Rating) rose 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.08 and last traded at $17.08. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.10.
China Coal Energy Stock Up 6.1 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40.
About China Coal Energy
China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the production and trade of coal, coal chemical business, coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other related businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments.
