Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.56.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,487.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,508.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,494.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,776.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

