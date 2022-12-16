Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance

Choice Properties REIT has a 52-week low of C$11.59 and a 52-week high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$1.07. The company had revenue of C$309.08 million for the quarter.

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

