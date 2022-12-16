Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,463,600 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 1,816,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46.2 days.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

Shares of CHRRF remained flat at $2.42 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

