CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,157 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 17,945,480 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,461,000 after buying an additional 1,275,378 shares during the period. UNC Management Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,468,000 after buying an additional 1,192,804 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,605,000 after buying an additional 1,094,252 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,366,000 after buying an additional 615,095 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.91. 42,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,060. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.