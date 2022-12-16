CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $5.56 on Friday, reaching $150.06. 7,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,073. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.78 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 87.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.25.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

