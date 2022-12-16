CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 528,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,717 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 131.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in KeyCorp by 93.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in KeyCorp by 3,380.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KEY stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $16.64. 58,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,293,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

