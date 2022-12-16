CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10.88 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $31.10. 153,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,054,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Raymond James increased their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna lowered CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

