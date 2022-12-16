CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 352,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the period. Ingersoll Rand makes up about 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $15,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,163,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,162,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357,468 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $76,784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,177,000 after acquiring an additional 819,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,270,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after acquiring an additional 628,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.5 %

IR stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,336. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

