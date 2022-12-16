CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,363 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $13,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $86.24. 24,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,816,039. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.72. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

