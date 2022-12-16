CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 111,701 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5,750.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after acquiring an additional 899,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,488,000 after acquiring an additional 249,770 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of SBLK traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.87. 18,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,556. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $364.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.48 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 47.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.16%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.99%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

