CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,300 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the November 15th total of 482,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
CIRCOR International Stock Down 2.9 %
NYSE:CIR traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $13.26 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $494.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.26 and a beta of 2.18.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $191.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CIRCOR International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on CIRCOR International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
