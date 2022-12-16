Citigroup Begins Coverage on GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GDDY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.56.

GDDY stock opened at $73.84 on Tuesday. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,172,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $148,051.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,172,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total transaction of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,478 shares of company stock valued at $488,911 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,131,000 after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,180,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,920,000 after acquiring an additional 137,885 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,975 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,376,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,691,000 after buying an additional 126,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

