Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

CMTG traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,077. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 14.44. Claros Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 60.83, a current ratio of 60.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $76.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 55.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Claros Mortgage Trust

CMTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,774 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $251,000. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

