Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Short Interest Update

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the November 15th total of 943,400 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Clearfield Stock Performance

CLFD traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.29. 19,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,231. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.94.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clearfield Company Profile

CLFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.