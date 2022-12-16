ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Short Interest Update

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 121,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

ClearOne Price Performance

Shares of ClearOne stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,996. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.39. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About ClearOne

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Further Reading

