Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO Sells $179,500.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,058.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CWAN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.21. 458,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,303. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.50 and a current ratio of 10.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -910.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Clearwater Analytics

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWAN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

