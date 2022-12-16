Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Insider Joseph Morris Kochansky Sells 1,900 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) insider Joseph Morris Kochansky sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $35,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CWAN opened at $18.21 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -910.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. UBS Group AG increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

