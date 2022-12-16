Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CLF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

CLF opened at $15.02 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $11,403,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,372,607 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,097,000 after buying an additional 177,670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

