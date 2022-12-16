Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Shares Down 1.1%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.10 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 51.51 ($0.63). 31,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 7,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.10 ($0.64).

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.43. The company has a market cap of £230.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a €1.12 ($1.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous dividend of $0.56. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 63.84%.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

