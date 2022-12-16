Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Down 53.3% in November

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the November 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Code Chain New Continent stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) by 468.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,832 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 21.42% of Code Chain New Continent worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Code Chain New Continent Stock Down 9.2 %

CCNC traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $2.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,509. Code Chain New Continent has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.70.

Code Chain New Continent Company Profile

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties.

