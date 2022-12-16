Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Short Interest Up 29.2% in November

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the November 15th total of 130,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDRO traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,529. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codere Online Luxembourg

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDRO. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg by 38.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg by 110.8% in the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 121,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 63,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

