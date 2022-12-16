Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP) Now Covered by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Coeptis Therapeutics Trading Down 9.0 %

NASDAQ:COEP opened at $1.61 on Monday. Coeptis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Coeptis Therapeutics

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes generic and branded pharmaceutical products and cell therapy platforms for patients with cancer. Its product portfolio consists of CD38-GEAR-NK, a Vy-Gen drug product for the treatment of CD38-related cancers, including multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; and CD38-Diagnostic, an in vitro screening tool to provide the ability to pre-determine which cancer patients are most likely to benefit from targeted anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies therapies.

