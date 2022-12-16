Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Short Interest Update

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 892,100 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the November 15th total of 735,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cognyte Software Trading Down 3.6 %

CGNT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,207. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $163.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.18). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 34.07% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

