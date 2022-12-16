Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
UTF stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.22. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $29.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
