Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:LDP opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $26.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $483,000.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

