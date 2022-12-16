Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:PSF opened at $19.62 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSF. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 41.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

